Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $155.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

