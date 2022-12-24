Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.35.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

