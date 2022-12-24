Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

