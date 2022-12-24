Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

