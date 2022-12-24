Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

