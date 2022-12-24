Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $687.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.82.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.