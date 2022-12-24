Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $44.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

