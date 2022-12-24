Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,045 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $294.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

