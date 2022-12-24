Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.32 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.