Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

