Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

