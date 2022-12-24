Forsta AP Fonden Sells 18,600 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $280.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

