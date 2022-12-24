Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 100.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GLW opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.