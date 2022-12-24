Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $333.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $669.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

