Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $256.74 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $236.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

