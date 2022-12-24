Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,300 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 52.9% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 50,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Baxter International by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

