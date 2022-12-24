Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,400 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $290.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

