Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,700 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.