Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.17 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

