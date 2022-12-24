Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 78,900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

