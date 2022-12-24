Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Clorox by 3.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

