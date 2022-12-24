ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $208.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $264.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

