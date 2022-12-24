Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.