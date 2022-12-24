Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Home Depot by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.3% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.90. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

