Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average of $296.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

