FLC Capital Advisors Sells 403 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

