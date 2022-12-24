Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tilray by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Tilray’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

