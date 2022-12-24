Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon Trading Up 1.3 %

Haleon Profile

HLN stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

