Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 273.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter worth $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ MIRO opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Miromatrix Medical Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.