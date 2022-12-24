Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 273.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter worth $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRO opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 91,903.22% and a negative return on equity of 65.37%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Miromatrix Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.