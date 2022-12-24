2,487 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 80.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

