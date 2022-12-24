Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MET opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

