Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE TTC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

