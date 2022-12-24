Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 272,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Price Performance
CARR opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
