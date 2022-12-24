Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

NYSE SHOP opened at $33.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

