Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 309 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

