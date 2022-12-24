Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

ABM stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.87%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

