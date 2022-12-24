Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $378,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,395,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 416.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

