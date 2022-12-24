Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 17,074 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.