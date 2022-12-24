HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

