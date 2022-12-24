Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,681,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.48.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

