Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after buying an additional 2,526,069 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -259.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.