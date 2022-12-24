Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Buys A$59,000.00 in Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider William Crosby purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.95 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,000.00 ($39,597.32).

William Crosby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, William Crosby bought 31,250 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.18 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,375.00 ($66,694.63).

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

