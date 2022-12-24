Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Acquires C$60,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Richard Hubbard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,217,370.
BQE Water Stock Up 1.7 %
BQE stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.57. The company has a market cap of C$36.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.00 and a twelve month high of C$32.50.
About BQE Water
