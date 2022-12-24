Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Acquires C$60,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Richard Hubbard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,217,370.

BQE Water Stock Up 1.7 %

BQE stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.57. The company has a market cap of C$36.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.00 and a twelve month high of C$32.50.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

