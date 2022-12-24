Merrill A. Mcpeak Purchases 10,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IOVA stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $965.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.38.
Several research firms have commented on IOVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
