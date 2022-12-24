SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) COO Andrew Gere Sells 830 Shares

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SJW Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SJW opened at $81.02 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $81.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Recommended Stories

