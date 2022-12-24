The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $90,217.74 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAP Stock Up 2.5 %

GPS stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.83.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 104.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,512 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 59,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

