Insider Buying: Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Director Purchases $84,800.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) Director Patrick Kolek bought 80,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Skillsoft Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Skillsoft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 231.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 264,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 184,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Skillsoft by 20.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,451,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 248,814 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

