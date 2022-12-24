Krishna Vaddi Acquires 19,188 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CEO Krishna Vaddi bought 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,665 shares in the company, valued at $619,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
PRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
