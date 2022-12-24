Krishna Vaddi Acquires 19,188 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CEO Krishna Vaddi bought 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,665 shares in the company, valued at $619,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

