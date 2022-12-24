Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Buys A$99,175.91 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett bought 46,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$99,175.91 ($66,561.02).
Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Daniel Tillett bought 2,307,925 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$475,432.55 ($319,082.25).
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Daniel Tillett bought 4,826 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$11,152.89 ($7,485.16).
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Daniel Tillett bought 23,914 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$44,814.84 ($30,077.07).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Daniel Tillett acquired 83,954 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$165,473.33 ($111,055.93).
Race Oncology Stock Performance
Race Oncology Company Profile
