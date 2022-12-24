Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BWB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $490.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

